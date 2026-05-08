DTE Energy Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.17 (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.165 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

DTE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. DTE Energy has a payout ratio of 60.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $8.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

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DTE Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of DTE opened at $141.23 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $126.23 and a 1-year high of $154.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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