DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.590-7.730 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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DTE Energy Trading Down 1.1%

DTE opened at $146.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.25. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.63. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.24%.DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is 66.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Argus upgraded shares of DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded DTE Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

Trending Headlines about DTE Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large utility investments and customer wins: DTE said it invested >$1.2B in utilities in Q1 and remains on pace for >$6B in 2026, secured an agreement to power Google’s new Michigan data center, and reported improved reliability metrics (60% fewer outages versus similar weather events). These items support long‑term growth and rate base expansion. DTE Q1 accomplishments

Large utility investments and customer wins: DTE said it invested >$1.2B in utilities in Q1 and remains on pace for >$6B in 2026, secured an agreement to power Google’s new Michigan data center, and reported improved reliability metrics (60% fewer outages versus similar weather events). These items support long‑term growth and rate base expansion. Positive Sentiment: Operational improvements: The company highlights faster restorations (99% within 48 hours) and targeted $400M in electric distribution spending to boost reliability — positive for regulatory arguments for future rate base recovery. Reliability and investment detail

Operational improvements: The company highlights faster restorations (99% within 48 hours) and targeted $400M in electric distribution spending to boost reliability — positive for regulatory arguments for future rate base recovery. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance largely in line with street: DTE updated FY26 guidance to $7.590–$7.730 EPS versus a consensus of $7.72 — effectively in line with analyst expectations, so limited surprise to upside.

FY‑2026 EPS guidance largely in line with street: DTE updated FY26 guidance to $7.590–$7.730 EPS versus a consensus of $7.72 — effectively in line with analyst expectations, so limited surprise to upside. Neutral Sentiment: Customer service tech adoption: DTE is rolling out AI to handle high‑bill calls and improve customer trust, which may lower service costs and complaints over time but is not an immediate earnings driver. AI for customer service

Customer service tech adoption: DTE is rolling out AI to handle high‑bill calls and improve customer trust, which may lower service costs and complaints over time but is not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: New $474M electric rate‑hike filing and political pushback: DTE filed for a $474M rate increase; Michigan AG Dana Nessel has publicly criticized the request and pledged to intervene, calling it excessive. The dispute raises regulatory risk, potential reductions to requested recoveries, and near‑term headline pressure on the stock. AG pushback on rate hike

New $474M electric rate‑hike filing and political pushback: DTE filed for a $474M rate increase; Michigan AG Dana Nessel has publicly criticized the request and pledged to intervene, calling it excessive. The dispute raises regulatory risk, potential reductions to requested recoveries, and near‑term headline pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Rate‑case cadence and PR risk: The $474M request comes only months after the last increase and has prompted negative local media coverage and political scrutiny; sustained controversy could weigh on sentiment and introduce regulatory delay or concessions. Coverage of timing and criticism

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

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