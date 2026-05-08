Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.065 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

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Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.21. Duke Energy has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Duke Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 45,386 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Zero LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,930 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company's stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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