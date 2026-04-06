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Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Dunelm Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week low: Dunelm's ADR fell to $10.72 in mid-day trading (previous close $11.00) on light volume of 230 shares, down roughly 2.5%.
  • Analyst mix: Jefferies upgraded the stock to a "strong-buy" while Zacks downgraded it to "hold," leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Buy" (one Strong Buy, one Buy, one Hold).
  • Technicals show weakness: The shares trade well below key averages — the 50-day is $12.50 and the 200-day is $13.90 — indicating continued downward pressure.
  • Five stocks we like better than Dunelm Group.

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNLMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dunelm Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Dunelm Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group Stock Down 2.5%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

About Dunelm Group

(Get Free Report)

Dunelm Group plc is a UK‐based home furnishings retailer known for its extensive network of stores and growing online presence. Founded in 1979 in Leicester by Ron and David Garlick, the company has grown from a single market stall to become one of Britain's leading specialists in home accessories, textiles and furniture. Headquartered in Syston, Leicestershire, Dunelm operates over 170 stores across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, serving a broad customer base with a focus on value, quality and design.

The company's product range spans soft furnishings such as bedding, curtains, blinds and cushions, as well as furniture items for living rooms, dining rooms and bedrooms.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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