DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank Of Canada from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock's previous close.

DD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.21.

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DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:DD opened at $49.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

Further Reading

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