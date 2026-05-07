DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.47% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $25.10 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.93.

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DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $48.99. The stock had a trading volume of 212,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.68. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.8% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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