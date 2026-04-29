Dutch Bros (BROS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $449.2970 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dutch Bros to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $77.88. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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