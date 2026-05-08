DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $10.02. DXC Technology shares last traded at $8.7430, with a volume of 1,933,558 shares trading hands.

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Key Stories Impacting DXC Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting DXC Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $13.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock's 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 240.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,258.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a global leader in IT services and solutions. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, combining decades of experience in consulting, systems integration and managed services. Since its inception, DXC has focused on helping clients modernize IT environments and drive digital transformation across their organizations.

DXC Technology's core service offerings encompass cloud and platform services, applications and analytics, security, and workplace and mobility solutions.

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