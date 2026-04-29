DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 4.40%.The firm had revenue of $527.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $170.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $125.73. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.34. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $173.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In related news, Director Joseph R. Mannes sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $206,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,926,333.80. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,219,299 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $133,867,000 after acquiring an additional 137,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $154.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised DXP Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXP Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based industrial products and services distributor serving customers across North America. The company provides a broad portfolio of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, including fluid power components, safety products, mechanical power transmission parts, and instrumentation. DXP's product offering spans well-recognized private brands as well as equipment and parts from leading global manufacturers, enabling clients in energy, heavy industrial and manufacturing sectors to source critical components from a single supplier.

Through its network of service centers and specialized repair facilities, DXP delivers inventory management programs, turnkey fluid power rebuilds and custom assembly solutions.

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