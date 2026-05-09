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Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Dynacor Group logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Dynacor Group declared a monthly dividend of C$0.0133 per share, with the ex-dividend date and record date both set for May 11 and payment scheduled for May 18.
  • The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 2.6%, reflecting the company’s continued shareholder returns.
  • Dynacor shares were up 1.5% and opened at C$6.15; the company also reported recent quarterly earnings of C$0.23 EPS on C$183.43 million in revenue.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Dynacor Group.

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DNG opened at C$6.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.69. Dynacor Group has a 52-week low of C$4.20 and a 52-week high of C$7.08. The firm has a market cap of C$257.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business's fifty day moving average is C$5.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.62.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of C$183.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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