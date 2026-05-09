Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.87 and traded as low as $3.83. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.8780, with a volume of 39,123 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DLNG shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Dynagas LNG Partners to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 1.0%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $141.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 39.36%.

Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Dynagas LNG Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,310 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 155,902 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 430.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 146,196 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 118,616 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,036 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a publicly traded limited partnership focused on the ownership and operation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The partnership provides seaborne transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate charters, catering primarily to major energy companies and utility providers. Its vessels are designed to carry LNG at cryogenic temperatures, enabling large-scale cargo movements between exporting and importing regions worldwide.

The fleet comprises modern membrane-type LNG carriers built to high engineering and environmental standards.

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