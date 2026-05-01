Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,859,626 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 8,595,415 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,739,255 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Dynatrace from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.64.

Read Our Latest Report on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $36.21 on Friday. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company had revenue of $515.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $506.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,480.50. This represents a 660.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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