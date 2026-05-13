Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace updated its FY 2027 guidance to 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.440-0.450 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Dynatrace's conference call:

Dynatrace said fiscal 2026 was a strong year, with ARR surpassing $2.05 billion and growing 16% for the fourth straight quarter, while net new ARR also turned in its first double-digit growth in three years.

Dynatrace said fiscal 2026 was a strong year, with and growing 16% for the fourth straight quarter, while net new ARR also turned in its first double-digit growth in three years. The company highlighted rapid momentum in logs , which exited the year above $100 million in annualized consumption and grew more than 100% year over year, helping drive broader platform adoption.

The company highlighted rapid momentum in , which exited the year above $100 million in annualized consumption and grew more than 100% year over year, helping drive broader platform adoption. Management emphasized its AI strategy, including Dynatrace Intelligence , domain-specific agents, and integrations with tools like Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, and ServiceNow, as key differentiators for autonomous operations and AI observability.

Management emphasized its AI strategy, including , domain-specific agents, and integrations with tools like Claude Code, GitHub Copilot, and ServiceNow, as key differentiators for autonomous operations and AI observability. Dynatrace reported strong commercial execution, including record large deals and new logos, with 22 deals above $1 million ACV in Q4 and 126 new logos added, signaling continued enterprise consolidation wins.

Dynatrace reported strong commercial execution, including and new logos, with 22 deals above $1 million ACV in Q4 and 126 new logos added, signaling continued enterprise consolidation wins. For fiscal 2027, the company guided to ARR of $2.38 billion to $2.4 billion and expects net new ARR to accelerate, but it also noted some gross margin pressure from higher cloud hosting costs that it expects to improve in fiscal 2028.

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Dynatrace Stock Down 11.4%

DT stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.73. 17,047,635 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,924. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $50.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dynatrace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dynatrace beat Q4 earnings and revenue expectations, reporting EPS of $0.41-$0.42 versus $0.39 expected and revenue of $531.7 million versus $521.0 million expected, with revenue up 19.4% year over year. Article Title

Dynatrace beat Q4 earnings and revenue expectations, reporting EPS of $0.41-$0.42 versus $0.39 expected and revenue of $531.7 million versus $521.0 million expected, with revenue up 19.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2027 and Q1 2027 guidance above Wall Street estimates, including FY2027 EPS guidance of $1.93-$1.95 versus $1.75 expected and Q1 EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.45 versus $0.41 expected. Article Title

The company raised FY2027 and Q1 2027 guidance above Wall Street estimates, including FY2027 EPS guidance of $1.93-$1.95 versus $1.75 expected and Q1 EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.45 versus $0.41 expected. Positive Sentiment: Dynatrace said it surpassed $2 billion in annual recurring revenue and delivered its fourth consecutive quarter of 16% constant-currency ARR growth, signaling continued momentum in its AI-powered observability platform. Article Title

Dynatrace said it surpassed $2 billion in annual recurring revenue and delivered its fourth consecutive quarter of 16% constant-currency ARR growth, signaling continued momentum in its AI-powered observability platform. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG Research cut its price target on Dynatrace to $47 from $53 but kept a buy rating, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

BTIG Research cut its price target on Dynatrace to $47 from $53 but kept a buy rating, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Guggenheim downgraded Dynatrace from buy to neutral, which may have pressured sentiment despite the strong earnings report. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 251.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,219 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,190 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 3,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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