Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's price target suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.64.

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Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $506.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,480.50. This trade represents a 660.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 38.5% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 67,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,809,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $584,649,000 after buying an additional 1,160,690 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 37.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 18.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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