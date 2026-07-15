Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DT. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.27.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $45.03 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.28.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 218.8% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1,119.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 707 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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