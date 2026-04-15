DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.28.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE JPM opened at $309.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $226.34 and a one year high of $337.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — JPM reported $16.5B net income, $5.94 EPS and ~$50.5B revenue, topping estimates; markets and investment‑banking fees were major drivers. Read More.

Q1 beat — JPM reported $16.5B net income, $5.94 EPS and ~$50.5B revenue, topping estimates; markets and investment‑banking fees were major drivers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record trading haul — Markets/trading revenue set records, lifting overall results and showing JPM’s franchise strength in volatile markets. Read More.

Record trading haul — Markets/trading revenue set records, lifting overall results and showing JPM’s franchise strength in volatile markets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and AUM growth — The bank raised its dividend ~7% and reported strong growth in assets under management and client assets, supporting shareholder yield and fee businesses. Read More. Read More.

Capital returns and AUM growth — The bank raised its dividend ~7% and reported strong growth in assets under management and client assets, supporting shareholder yield and fee businesses. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic moves — Management highlighted blockchain/tokenization initiatives and product development (Onyx/JPM Coin) that can support future fee opportunities but are longer‑term impacts. Read More.

Strategic moves — Management highlighted blockchain/tokenization initiatives and product development (Onyx/JPM Coin) that can support future fee opportunities but are longer‑term impacts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/context — Geopolitical-driven volatility boosted trading results this quarter; that same geopolitical uncertainty remains a swing factor for future earnings. Read More.

Macro/context — Geopolitical-driven volatility boosted trading results this quarter; that same geopolitical uncertainty remains a swing factor for future earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Trimmed NII outlook — Management trimmed full‑year net‑interest‑income guidance, which reduces forward earnings visibility and was a primary reason the stock pulled back after the report. Read More.

Trimmed NII outlook — Management trimmed full‑year net‑interest‑income guidance, which reduces forward earnings visibility and was a primary reason the stock pulled back after the report. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management warnings & risk commentary — CEO Jamie Dimon flagged a “complex set of risks” (geopolitics, energy, deficits, elevated asset prices), which adds cautious tone to guidance. Read More.

Management warnings & risk commentary — CEO Jamie Dimon flagged a “complex set of risks” (geopolitics, energy, deficits, elevated asset prices), which adds cautious tone to guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and profit‑taking — Publicized insider sales and analysts noting profit‑taking after a run to near highs amplify near‑term downward pressure. Read More.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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