E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Down 0.9% - Here's What Happened

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF - Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.75 and last traded at C$16.80. Approximately 31,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 64,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.95.

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E-L Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.70.

E-L Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from E-L Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.0%. E-L Financial's payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies.

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