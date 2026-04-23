Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $295.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.68 million.

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Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.51. 2,081,930 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,314. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29.

Insider Activity

In other Eastern Bankshares news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 5,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $862,650. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Andrew Ahlquist sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $206,064.70. The trade was a 51.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Eastern Bank, one of the oldest and largest mutual banks in the United States. Founded in 1818 as Salem Savings Bank and later rebranded as Eastern Bank in 1989, the company preserved its mutual ownership structure for more than two centuries. In March 2020, it completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker EBC, while continuing to emphasize its community-focused heritage.

Through its primary subsidiary, Eastern Bank, the company delivers a broad range of commercial and consumer banking products.

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