Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Declares $0.84 Quarterly Dividend

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

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Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $75.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.25.

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Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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