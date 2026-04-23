Eastman Chemical (EMN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post earnings of $1.66 per share and revenue of $2.2833 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.42%.The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EMN opened at $72.53 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Eastman Chemical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,687,097 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $363,314,000 after buying an additional 1,112,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,875 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $293,486,000 after buying an additional 545,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,476,677 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $184,909,000 after buying an additional 143,323 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,405,649 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $153,553,000 after buying an additional 170,676 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 966,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $60,921,000 after buying an additional 89,736 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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