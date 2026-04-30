Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts: Sign Up

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.03. 1,970,956 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,153. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $84.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.57). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.42%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Eastman Chemical's payout ratio is currently 82.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eastman Chemical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 24.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,687,097 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $363,314,000 after buying an additional 1,112,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,875 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $293,486,000 after buying an additional 545,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,476,677 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $184,909,000 after buying an additional 143,323 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,405,649 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $153,553,000 after buying an additional 170,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 966,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $60,921,000 after buying an additional 89,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company's stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eastman Chemical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eastman Chemical wasn't on the list.

While Eastman Chemical currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here