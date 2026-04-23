Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $419.47 and last traded at $413.5950, with a volume of 2681477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $409.70.

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Key Stories Impacting Eaton

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share (payable May 29; record/ex-dividend dates in May), reinforcing Eaton’s cash-return policy and appealing to income-focused investors. Read More.

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share (payable May 29; record/ex-dividend dates in May), reinforcing Eaton’s cash-return policy and appealing to income-focused investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Launched new motor-analytics predictive maintenance software (Brightlayer add-on) that claims up to 30% earlier detection and 25% better accuracy versus current sensing — a product that can boost uptime and energy efficiency for industrial customers and supports recurring-software/service revenue. Read More.

Launched new motor-analytics predictive maintenance software (Brightlayer add-on) that claims up to 30% earlier detection and 25% better accuracy versus current sensing — a product that can boost uptime and energy efficiency for industrial customers and supports recurring-software/service revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Corporate strategy update: Eaton formalized a dedicated Data Center segment after acquiring Boyd’s thermal business (focus on integrated power and liquid cooling for AI data centers) and expanded its aerospace aftermarket via a new service partnership — moves that redirect capital to higher-growth, higher-margin end markets. Read More.

Corporate strategy update: Eaton formalized a dedicated Data Center segment after acquiring Boyd’s thermal business (focus on integrated power and liquid cooling for AI data centers) and expanded its aerospace aftermarket via a new service partnership — moves that redirect capital to higher-growth, higher-margin end markets. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings calendar: Eaton will report Q1 2026 results on May 5 (pre-market) and hold an 11:00 AM ET call; this event will likely drive near-term volume and could cause price swings depending on guidance and margin trends. Read More.

Earnings calendar: Eaton will report Q1 2026 results on May 5 (pre-market) and hold an 11:00 AM ET call; this event will likely drive near-term volume and could cause price swings depending on guidance and margin trends. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated market attention: Zacks and other outlets note ETN as a “trending” stock — greater retail/institutional focus can amplify moves around earnings or product news but does not itself change fundamentals. Read More.

Elevated market attention: Zacks and other outlets note ETN as a “trending” stock — greater retail/institutional focus can amplify moves around earnings or product news but does not itself change fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Local controversy: A Los Angeles Times piece reports wildfire survivors upset about Southern California Edison’s undergrounding work in Altadena and references “Eaton wildfire survivors” in the story; this appears to be local/regulatory/public-safety coverage rather than a direct corporate development for Eaton the manufacturer, but negative publicity or regulatory scrutiny in utility-related projects can create reputational risk. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $435.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a market cap of $160.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter. Eaton had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.07%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 10,707 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.26, for a total transaction of $4,178,513.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,821,519.54. This trade represents a 27.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Eaton by 30.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 22.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Eaton by 8.8% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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