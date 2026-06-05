Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Down 5.3% - Here's Why

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) was down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $393.17 and last traded at $396.3450. Approximately 2,526,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,779,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.61.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Weiss Ratings lowered Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $395.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total transaction of $7,514,123.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 49,822 shares in the company, valued at $20,382,678.42. This trade represents a 26.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $64,295.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $421,960. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 70.1% in the second quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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