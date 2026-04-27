Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Get EGL alerts: Sign Up

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc ( LON:EGL Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 288 and last traded at GBX 281, with a volume of 309038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.

The firm has a market cap of £261.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.02.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc was formed on September 26, 2016 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust wasn't on the list.

While Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here