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Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust (LON:EGL) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Hit a new 52-week high: Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust traded as high as GBX 288 and was last at GBX 281 on volume of 309,038 shares, up about 0.7% on the day.
  • Valuation and technicals: Market cap £261.93 million, P/E 9.12, beta 1.01, with 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of GBX 262.71 and GBX 246.02 respectively.
  • Fund profile: A closed-ended equity trust managed by Tortoise Advisors UK that invests globally in growth stocks of utilities and infrastructure companies; launched in 2016 and domiciled in the UK.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 288 and last traded at GBX 281, with a volume of 309038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of £261.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 246.02.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

(Get Free Report)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc was formed on September 26, 2016 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

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