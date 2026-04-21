Ecolab (ECL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ecolab to post earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $4.0211 billion for the quarter. Ecolab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-8.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.730 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 12.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ecolab to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $276.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's 50-day moving average is $281.24 and its 200-day moving average is $273.77. Ecolab has a one year low of $229.39 and a one year high of $309.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Ecolab's payout ratio is 40.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ecolab from $320.00 to $296.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ecolab from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered Ecolab from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben sold 1,265 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.66, for a total transaction of $390,454.90. Following the sale, the director owned 11,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,760.28. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.37, for a total value of $6,147,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,351.78. This trade represents a 18.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 448 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ecolab by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,430 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $19,428,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company's stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

Further Reading

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