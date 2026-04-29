Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Ecora Resources' (ECOR) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Ecora Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a Buy rating on Ecora Resources with a GBX 180 target, implying about a 35% upside from the previous close.
  • Other brokers (Canaccord, RBC) also maintain Buy ratings, and MarketBeat's consensus target is GBX 180 based on three analyst Buy recommendations.
  • Shares opened at GBX 133.20 (down ~2.8%) with a market cap of £332.27m; Ecora is a royalties/streaming company focused on copper and other critical‑minerals tied to electrification and energy transition (P/E ~15).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 180 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 175 target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 180.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECOR

Ecora Resources Stock Down 2.8%

Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 133.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £332.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.51. Ecora Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 54 and a 1-year high of GBX 155.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.72.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Royalties is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company. Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security. Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams and has a strong organic growth profile driven by royalties and streams already acquired and expected to generate substantial additional cash flow within the next five years.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ecora Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Ecora Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ecora Resources wasn't on the list.

While Ecora Resources currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines