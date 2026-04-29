Ecora Resources' (ECOR) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 180 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 175 target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 180.

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Ecora Resources Stock Down 2.8%

Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 133.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £332.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.51. Ecora Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 54 and a 1-year high of GBX 155.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 136.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.72.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Royalties is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company. Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security. Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams and has a strong organic growth profile driven by royalties and streams already acquired and expected to generate substantial additional cash flow within the next five years.

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