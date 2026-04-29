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Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Ecora Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Ecora Resources with a GBX 185 price objective, implying roughly a 37.85% upside from the stock's current level.
  • Analyst consensus is bullish—three analysts rate the stock Buy with an average price target of GBX 180, including recent Buy calls from Berenberg (GBX 180) and RBC (GBX 175).
  • Shares traded at GBX 134.20 (down ~2%) with a market cap of £334.77m and a 52‑week range of GBX 54–155.20; Ecora is a cash‑generative royalties/streaming company focused on critical minerals, especially copper, with a P/E of 15.11 and PEG of 0.12.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ecora Resources.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 185 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 37.85% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECOR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 180 price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 175 price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 180.

Read Our Latest Report on ECOR

Ecora Resources Trading Down 2.0%

LON ECOR traded down GBX 2.80 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 134.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 887,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,120. Ecora Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 54 and a 52-week high of GBX 155.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.72. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 136.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.80. The firm has a market cap of £334.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.51.

About Ecora Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Royalties is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company. Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security. Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams and has a strong organic growth profile driven by royalties and streams already acquired and expected to generate substantial additional cash flow within the next five years.

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