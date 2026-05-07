Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 1718395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECVT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecovyst from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ecovyst

Ecovyst Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $214.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 242.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 319,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 226,386 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 5,474,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,953,000 after buying an additional 935,647 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $6,725,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $16,729,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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