Edap Tms (EDAP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Edap Tms to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $18.9940 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.28 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 100.07%. On average, analysts expect Edap Tms to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edap Tms Price Performance

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edap Tms stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDAP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edap Tms

About Edap Tms

Edap Tms SA NASDAQ: EDAP is a Lyon, France–based medical device company that develops and markets noninvasive therapeutic systems for urological applications. The firm's core focus lies in high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) for localized prostate tissue ablation and extracorporeal shock-wave lithotripsy for kidney stone fragmentation. Edap Tms's Ablatherm HIFU platform delivers targeted ultrasound energy to treat prostate cancer without incisions, while its Sonolith line offers pulse-focused shock waves designed to break down urinary calculi.

Since its founding in 1989, Edap Tms has pursued regulatory clearances in multiple markets, including CE marking in Europe and FDA clearance for its HIFU system in the United States.

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