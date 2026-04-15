Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

EPC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price objective on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.17.

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Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock's 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.48 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.76%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 117,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 80.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men's and women's grooming categories.

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