Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Stock Price Down 0.2% - Time to Sell?

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 812 and last traded at GBX 816.26. 1,413,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 675,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 818.

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Edinburgh Investment Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 794.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 806.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2. Growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of UK inflation. It is managed by Imran Sattar, with Emily Barnard being the Deputy Manager. He constructs a high conviction portfolio of c.40 holdings based on fundamental company research.

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