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Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Edinburgh Worldwide logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Edinburgh Worldwide hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 241.50 and last at GBX 241 — up about 1.0% with roughly 1,142,431 shares changing hands (previous close GBX 238.50).
  • The trust targets capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies (typically under $5bn at investment), holding 75–125 stocks across at least six countries and 15 industries with a multi‑year (≥5‑year) horizon.
  • Key metrics: market cap £833.6m, P/E 4.93 and beta 1.09, with the 50‑day MA (GBX 227.05) above the 200‑day MA (GBX 217.63); balance-sheet indicators show debt‑to‑equity 10.16 and a low current ratio (0.78).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 241.50 and last traded at GBX 241, with a volume of 1142431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.50.

Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of £833.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable. A spread of risk is achieved by having 75–125 companies, with exposure to a minimum of six countries and 15 industries.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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