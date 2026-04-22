Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

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Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Up 1.0%

Edinburgh Worldwide ( LON:EWI Get Free Report )'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 241.50 and last traded at GBX 241, with a volume of 1142431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.50.

The firm has a market cap of £833.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 227.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Edinburgh Worldwide

The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable. A spread of risk is achieved by having 75–125 companies, with exposure to a minimum of six countries and 15 industries.

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