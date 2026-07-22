Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.90 and last traded at $79.8680, with a volume of 374823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.17.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $72.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Edison International's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Edison International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,346,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $260,859,000 after buying an additional 220,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $329,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,847 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Edison International by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $46,548,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,271 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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