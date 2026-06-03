Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.6364.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,616 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Edison International by 36.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Edison International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Edison International Stock Up 2.6%

EIX stock opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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