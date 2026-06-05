Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.48 and last traded at $86.2030, with a volume of 1470859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.45.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $82,518.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,747,975.32. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 23,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $2,000,190.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 98,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,521,962.62. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 95,057 shares of company stock worth $7,874,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 130,587 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,240.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,892 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 89,674 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 330.5% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,227 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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