Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $83.82, but opened at $88.00. Edwards Lifesciences shares last traded at $86.8420, with a volume of 1,411,581 shares changing hands.

The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS.

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Key Headlines Impacting Edwards Lifesciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Edwards Lifesciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners upgraded Edwards Lifesciences (EW) from market perform to outperform and set a $101 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Leerink Partners upgrade

Leerink Partners upgraded from market perform to outperform and set a $101 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: The company reported strong Q2 results, with revenue up 13.6% year over year to $1.74 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.78, both ahead of Wall Street estimates. Q2 results press release

The company reported strong Q2 results, with revenue up 13.6% year over year to $1.74 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.78, both ahead of Wall Street estimates. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year sales outlook to $6.6 billion-$6.9 billion and increased the low end of guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand for its heart-valve and transcatheter therapies. WSJ guidance update

Management raised its full-year sales outlook to $6.6 billion-$6.9 billion and increased the low end of guidance, signaling confidence in continued demand for its heart-valve and transcatheter therapies. Positive Sentiment: Investors also responded favorably to strong sales momentum in the core TAVR franchise and improving expectations for TMTT, which helped push the stock up in extended trading after the earnings release. Reuters earnings article

Investors also responded favorably to strong sales momentum in the core TAVR franchise and improving expectations for TMTT, which helped push the stock up in extended trading after the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ recent coverage remains constructive overall, with multiple firms maintaining or issuing positive targets around the $100-$110 range, reinforcing a favorable sentiment backdrop for the stock. Analyst targets overview

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,861.34. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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