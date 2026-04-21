EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

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EIKN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on EIKN in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EIKN in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised EIKN to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EIKN in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on EIKN in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIKN

EIKN Price Performance

Shares of EIKN stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $12.17. EIKN has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

EIKN Company Profile

We are a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing important, innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. We are led by world-renowned drug developers Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., and Dr. Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D. Our vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. Our initial focus is oncology, where we are advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need in large indications.

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