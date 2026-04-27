Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Elekta AB (OTCMKTS:EKTAY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.04, but opened at $5.85. Elekta shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

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Elekta Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $433.29 million during the quarter. Elekta had a positive return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elekta

Elekta is a global medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and support of precision radiation therapy and radiosurgery equipment. Its products and services aim to improve patient outcomes in oncology and neurosurgery by combining advanced hardware, software and clinical workflow solutions. Elekta's offerings are designed to address a broad range of cancer types and brain disorders through targeted, image-guided treatments.

The company's core product portfolio includes linear accelerators for external beam radiation therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery systems such as the renowned Gamma Knife platform, and brachytherapy solutions for internal radiation treatment.

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