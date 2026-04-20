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Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Element Fleet Management logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up premarket, opening at $24.48 after a prior close of $23.59, with only 101 shares trading at the reported time.
  • Jefferies upgraded Element Fleet to a "Buy" on Feb. 23, and the stock carries a consensus rating of Buy (one Strong Buy and four Buy ratings).
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.33, missing estimates by $0.01 and revenue of $313.0M versus $317.79M expected, though it still shows strong profitability (net margin 23.55%, ROE 22.68%) and a PE ratio of 35.48.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Element Fleet Management.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.59, but opened at $24.48. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Element Fleet Management to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 35.48.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $317.79 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management OTCMKTS: ELEEF is a leading global fleet management company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides comprehensive fleet leasing and management solutions for corporate and public sector clients, aiming to optimize vehicle acquisition, utilization and disposal strategies. The company focuses on delivering customizable programs that enhance operational efficiency and reduce total cost of ownership for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles across diverse industries.

Element’s service portfolio encompasses full-service leasing and financing, maintenance management, policy administration, telematics and data analytics, fuel management and end-of-lease remarketing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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