Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Evercore

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Evercore from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore's price target suggests a potential upside of 5.36% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Elevance Health from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Elevance Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $379.75.

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Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $13.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $341.70. 211,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,339. The company's 50-day moving average is $308.80 and its 200 day moving average is $331.56. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $429.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.97 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 41.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,945 shares of the company's stock worth $25,650,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 5.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,371 shares of the company's stock worth $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Elevance Health by 111.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 43,911 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Elevance Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised full‑year outlook — ELV reported Q1 EPS of $12.58 vs. consensus ~ $10.7–$11.0 and revenue above expectations; management raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance (now targeting at least $26.75) and signaled at‑least 12% EPS growth target for 2027, supporting upside to earnings expectations. Elevance raises 2026 adjusted EPS outlook

Q1 beat and raised full‑year outlook — ELV reported Q1 EPS of $12.58 vs. consensus ~ $10.7–$11.0 and revenue above expectations; management raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance (now targeting at least $26.75) and signaled at‑least 12% EPS growth target for 2027, supporting upside to earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Margin expansion and operating discipline — Company commentary and coverage highlight improved claims experience, operating discipline and AI integration as drivers of margin expansion that underpin the guidance raise. ELV Q1 deep dive

Margin expansion and operating discipline — Company commentary and coverage highlight improved claims experience, operating discipline and AI integration as drivers of margin expansion that underpin the guidance raise. Positive Sentiment: Investment income and cash return — Net investment income jumped (reported ~29.7% increase), helping offset membership pressures and higher medical costs; company also declared a $1.72 quarterly dividend (≈2.1% yield), which supports income investors. Zacks: Beats on rising net investment income

Investment income and cash return — Net investment income jumped (reported ~29.7% increase), helping offset membership pressures and higher medical costs; company also declared a $1.72 quarterly dividend (≈2.1% yield), which supports income investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst action mixed — Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $317 to $331 but maintained a "neutral" rating, implying limited near‑term upside from current levels; other outlets note mixed valuation metrics after the quarter. Benzinga / The Fly: Baird raises PT to $331

Analyst action mixed — Robert W. Baird raised its price target from $317 to $331 but maintained a "neutral" rating, implying limited near‑term upside from current levels; other outlets note mixed valuation metrics after the quarter. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation investigation — Law firm Kirby McInerney opened an investigation into potential securities claims involving Elevance and senior management, which could raise legal/oversight risk and increase volatility while the matter develops. GlobeNewswire: Investor alert

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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