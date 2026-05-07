Elevance Health Q2 EPS Forecast Reduced by Zacks Research

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Elevance Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.30. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health's current full-year earnings is $26.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health's Q3 2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $26.79 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $10.05 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.51 EPS.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Elevance Health's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $424.00 to $391.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $317.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $374.84 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $312.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.96. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $424.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 331.6% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 66.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 85 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 110.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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