Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Elevra Lithium Limited - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ELVR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.99 and last traded at $76.9060, with a volume of 7191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.04.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Elevra Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Elevra Lithium from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Elevra Lithium in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELVR

Elevra Lithium Stock Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74.

Elevra Lithium (NASDAQ:ELVR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $387.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.12 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Elevra Lithium

In other news, COO Sylvain Collard sold 41,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $239,806.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $245,582.74. This represents a 49.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevra Lithium

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevra Lithium during the 4th quarter worth about $17,279,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevra Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $1,550,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Elevra Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Elevra Lithium by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 53,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevra Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000.

About Elevra Lithium

Elevra Lithium Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property includes the North American Lithium project that consists of 41 claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 1,493 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sayona Mining Limited and changed its name to Elevra Lithium Limited in August 2025.

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