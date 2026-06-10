Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,227.7407.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 418,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 4,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Evansbrook LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% during the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5%

LLY stock opened at $1,143.29 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,182.73. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $984.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,014.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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