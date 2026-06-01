Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 2.3% - What's Next?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,071.60 and last traded at $1,079.9610. Approximately 2,648,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,202,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,105.00.

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More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly signed new licensing and collaboration deals in Asia, including agreements involving Haisco and Hanmi, reinforcing management’s push to broaden its pipeline and add future growth drivers. Reuters article on Haisco collaboration Hanmi licensing deal article

Eli Lilly signed new licensing and collaboration deals in Asia, including agreements involving Haisco and Hanmi, reinforcing management’s push to broaden its pipeline and add future growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Lilly reported strong Phase 3 data for Retevmo, saying the drug cut recurrence or death risk by 83% in early-stage RET fusion-positive lung cancer, which could expand the therapy’s label and boost future sales. PR Newswire Retevmo trial article

Lilly reported strong Phase 3 data for Retevmo, saying the drug cut recurrence or death risk by 83% in early-stage RET fusion-positive lung cancer, which could expand the therapy’s label and boost future sales. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary remains constructive after CEO David Ricks highlighted the company’s latest growth engine, adding to investor confidence in Lilly’s ability to sustain momentum from its obesity and broader drug portfolio. Motley Fool CEO commentary article

Wall Street commentary remains constructive after CEO David Ricks highlighted the company’s latest growth engine, adding to investor confidence in Lilly’s ability to sustain momentum from its obesity and broader drug portfolio. Positive Sentiment: LLY continues to be viewed as a high-momentum stock, with articles highlighting its “Nvidia-like” growth, strong Q1 results, and continued analyst enthusiasm, all of which can help keep sentiment elevated. Yahoo Finance AI stock pick article

LLY continues to be viewed as a high-momentum stock, with articles highlighting its “Nvidia-like” growth, strong Q1 results, and continued analyst enthusiasm, all of which can help keep sentiment elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Some market coverage noted that Novo Nordisk’s oral Wegovy pill is still outselling Lilly’s competing tablet, though growth in that category is slowing as the market absorbs the new entrant. Proactive Investors GLP-1 competition article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,344.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's 50-day moving average is $955.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,010.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after acquiring an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after acquiring an additional 407,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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