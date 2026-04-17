Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 2.5% - Time to Buy?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $929.99 and last traded at $926.8980. Approximately 3,234,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,126,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $903.99.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Late‑stage ACHIEVE‑4 trial showed cardiovascular benefit (including a large reduction in all‑cause death in a pre‑planned analysis) and non‑inferiority vs. insulin — strengthens Foundayo’s safety/efficacy profile and supports use in diabetes. ACHIEVE‑4 PR

Late‑stage ACHIEVE‑4 trial showed cardiovascular benefit (including a large reduction in all‑cause death in a pre‑planned analysis) and non‑inferiority vs. insulin — strengthens Foundayo’s safety/efficacy profile and supports use in diabetes. Positive Sentiment: Commercial launch momentum: Foundayo recorded ~1,390 U.S. prescriptions in its first week, showing initial demand that supports broader revenue upside if uptake continues. Foundayo first‑week scripts

Commercial launch momentum: Foundayo recorded ~1,390 U.S. prescriptions in its first week, showing initial demand that supports broader revenue upside if uptake continues. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and revenue drivers remain constructive: Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo sales are expected to support strong Q1 revenue — Lilly set to report on April 30. These commercial tailwinds underpin the company’s long‑term growth case. Q1 sales expectations

Analyst sentiment and revenue drivers remain constructive: Mounjaro, Zepbound and Foundayo sales are expected to support strong Q1 revenue — Lilly set to report on April 30. These commercial tailwinds underpin the company’s long‑term growth case. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and M&A expansion: Lilly is acquiring CrossBridge Bio (~$300M reported) to bolster oncology capabilities — diversifies growth beyond obesity/diabetes. CrossBridge Bio acquisition

Pipeline and M&A expansion: Lilly is acquiring CrossBridge Bio (~$300M reported) to bolster oncology capabilities — diversifies growth beyond obesity/diabetes. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary: Lilly’s CEO said weight‑loss drugs may eventually reach ~50% of potential users due to system and cost limits — a realistic market sizing comment that tempers but does not negate the long‑term opportunity. CEO market penetration remarks

CEO commentary: Lilly’s CEO said weight‑loss drugs may eventually reach ~50% of potential users due to system and cost limits — a realistic market sizing comment that tempers but does not negate the long‑term opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: New entrants and IPOs (e.g., Kailera) show sustained investor interest in GLP‑1/weight‑loss space — increases funding and competition but also validates sector growth. Kailera IPO

New entrants and IPOs (e.g., Kailera) show sustained investor interest in GLP‑1/weight‑loss space — increases funding and competition but also validates sector growth. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly confirmed its Q1 2026 results and conference call date (April 30) — a near‑term event that could reprice expectations based on revenue/volume detail. Earnings date confirmation

Lilly confirmed its Q1 2026 results and conference call date (April 30) — a near‑term event that could reprice expectations based on revenue/volume detail. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny: The FDA has requested additional post‑approval safety data and postmarketing studies for Foundayo (notably liver and cardiovascular signals), creating uncertainty around labeling, payer coverage and adoption. This prompted earlier selling pressure. FDA safety data request

Regulatory scrutiny: The FDA has requested additional post‑approval safety data and postmarketing studies for Foundayo (notably liver and cardiovascular signals), creating uncertainty around labeling, payer coverage and adoption. This prompted earlier selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Competitive/clinical nuance: A recent study suggested Novo Nordisk’s oral agent may better preserve lean body mass versus Lilly’s tirzepatide in some analyses — a potential marketing/clinical drawback to monitor. Lean mass study

Competitive/clinical nuance: A recent study suggested Novo Nordisk’s oral agent may better preserve lean body mass versus Lilly’s tirzepatide in some analyses — a potential marketing/clinical drawback to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets noted Foundayo’s initial scripts trail Novo’s oral product in early uptake — underscores competitive pressure in the U.S. obesity market. Launch comparison with Novo

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,168.00 to $1,163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,224.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock's fifty day moving average is $973.76 and its 200 day moving average is $979.36. The stock has a market cap of $875.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,723 shares of the company's stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company's stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company's stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Anchyra Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company's stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the company's stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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