Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 1.6% - Here's What Happened

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,182.73 and last traded at $1,149.3790. Approximately 4,442,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,218,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,131.42.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lilly reported strong Phase 3 data for its oral GLP-1 Foundayo (orforglipron) , showing superior A1C reduction and weight loss versus oral semaglutide in type 2 diabetes trials. The company plans to submit the drug to the FDA by the end of the second quarter, strengthening its near-term pipeline prospects. Article: Lilly's oral GLP-1 Foundayo (orforglipron) delivered superior A1C control and weight loss in three pivotal type 2 diabetes trials

Lilly reported strong Phase 3 data for its oral GLP-1 , showing superior A1C reduction and weight loss versus oral semaglutide in type 2 diabetes trials. The company plans to submit the drug to the FDA by the end of the second quarter, strengthening its near-term pipeline prospects. Positive Sentiment: New late-stage data for retatrutide showed broad benefits in obesity-related conditions, including meaningful weight loss and improvements in sleep apnea, knee pain, and blood sugar control. Investors see this as extending Lilly’s edge over rivals in the fast-growing weight-loss market. Article: Lilly shares jump as analysts see retatrutide data extending obesity market edge

New late-stage data for showed broad benefits in obesity-related conditions, including meaningful weight loss and improvements in sleep apnea, knee pain, and blood sugar control. Investors see this as extending Lilly’s edge over rivals in the fast-growing weight-loss market. Positive Sentiment: Follow-up coverage from ADA and market commentary highlighted Lilly’s obesity pipeline as a major growth driver, with analysts and investors increasingly viewing the company as best positioned in GLP-1 pills and next-generation incretin therapies. Article: Eli Lilly Shares Rise Premarket on Late-Stage Weight Loss Trial Success

Follow-up coverage from ADA and market commentary highlighted Lilly’s obesity pipeline as a major growth driver, with analysts and investors increasingly viewing the company as best positioned in GLP-1 pills and next-generation incretin therapies. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles also noted broader competitive developments, including Novo Nordisk updates and rival trial results, but the main takeaway for LLY investors is that Lilly’s own clinical data remains the dominant stock catalyst.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. CICC Research lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.00.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $974.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,012.96.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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