Elme Communities (ELME) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Elme Communities to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $25.1540 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Elme Communities Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 166.32, a current ratio of 166.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $186.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.71. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

Institutional Trading of Elme Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELME. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Elme Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Elme Communities by 15.5% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Elme Communities by 10.8% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company's stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Elme Communities by 10.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,417 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ELME. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Elme Communities in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Elme Communities in a report on Friday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elme Communities

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in senior living real estate. The company focuses on acquiring and strategically partnering in a diversified portfolio of senior housing communities, providing real estate solutions across the spectrum of independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities. Elme Communities leases properties to experienced operators under long-term contractual arrangements designed to generate stable rental income and align incentives for both landlord and operator.

The company’s core activities include identifying acquisition opportunities, underwriting property performance, structuring lease agreements and overseeing asset management functions.

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