EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold"

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $901.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $796.86.

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EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.8%

EME opened at $806.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $356.97 and a twelve month high of $835.00.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key EMCOR Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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