EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $841.78 and last traded at $834.9150, with a volume of 27948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $831.11.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EME. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $901.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $796.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $762.89 and a 200-day moving average of $696.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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