Emerald (EEX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Emerald had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%.

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Emerald Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Emerald stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Emerald has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.01 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.57. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

Emerald Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Emerald's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MSD Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Emerald by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,400,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 333,701 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,276 shares of the company's stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 61,273 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerald by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,034 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,886 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 106,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EEX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Emerald in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Emerald in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerald presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on EEX

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald NYSE: EEX is a global provider of independent data, news and analytics for commodity, financial and energy markets. The company operates digital platforms that deliver real-time and historical price assessments, market commentary, research reports and risk-management tools. Its subscriber base spans traders, asset managers, corporate hedgers and financial institutions seeking timely intelligence to support trading, risk management and investment decisions.

Serving clients across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Emerald covers a broad range of markets including metals, energy products, agriculture, freight, environmental emissions and treasury benchmarks.

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